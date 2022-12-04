JOE SPRADLIN

LUCASVILLE – Lon “Joe” E. Spradlin, 78, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his residence.

He was born November 4, 1944 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Lee and Gladys Baldridge Spradlin.

Joe was the retired owner and operator of the Amblin Fence Company.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Chester, Garl, and Harold Spradlin; and one infant sister, Wanda.

Joe is survived by his sons, David Ray (Mary) Spradlin and Douglas E. Spradlin both of Nevada, OH; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Darl (Sandra) Spradlin of Otway; and one sister, Garnet Jones of Lucasville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in U. P. Cemetery at Mt. Joy with Alan Rose officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.