WHEELERSBURG – Linda Harr Wallace, 75 of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away December 1, 2022 in KDMC in Ashland, Kentucky. She was born in Greenup County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Anna Brown Harr and Anthony “Dick” Harr. She was a 1965 graduate of the McKell High School, worked at the Williams Shoe Factory and later retired from Big Lots in Wheelersburg.

Preceded in death beside her parents are her husband, Robert Wallace in 1996, sister, Dorothy and her husband Paul “Sonny” Cremeans.

Surviving are one sister, Donna and her husband Raymond Davis of Portsmouth, nephews, Ben Davis of Portsmouth, Danny and his wife Leah of Wheelersburg, Paul and his wife Kathy of Mansfield, Ohio and several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

