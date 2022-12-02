Spartans to be honored this Sunday

This Sunday marks the 90th anniversary of the Iron Man Game, which local historian Dr. Drew Feight says is the greatest football game played in Portsmouth history. The local historian and professor is celebrating the game in a big way this weekend.

The celebration will begin by a resolution from the Board of Trustees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame being read.

The resolution is in honor of the Portsmouth Spartans and explains the importance of the team going back to 1930, when the team made an immediate mark on the league, according to the resolution.

The resolution reads:

“Whereas the Portsmouth Spartans joined the NFL in 1930 and made an immediate mark on the young league; and Whereas in 1931, Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl “Dutch” Clark joined the team along with NFL legends George “Potsy” Clark, George Christansen, Grover “Ox” Emerson and Glenn Presnell; and Whereas today we recognize the Spartans famous victory over the Green Bay Packers in the “Iron Man” game on Dec. 4, 1932; and Whereas the victory in the Iron Man game propelled the Spartans to face off against the Chicago Bears in the NFL’s first postseason game; and Whereas the Spartans game against the Bears changed how the NFL would crown it’s champion every year and forever the history of the league; and Whereas the Portsmouth Spartans continues today as the Detroit Lions; and Therefore, be it resolved that the Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrates Portsmouth community for dedicating a new sign for Spartan Municipal Stadium, original home of the Portsmouth Spartans, and their continued efforts to educate the public about the impact the Spartans had on the history of professional football.”

The resolution is signed by Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It was really impressive, because they made no substitutions, which means the same 11 players played offense and defense the entire game without taking a break,” Feight explained.” It is historically important, because it led to the Spartans playing the Chicago Bears in the first ever postseason championship game, which, you know, is where the Superbowl ultimately came from.”

Feight said the success continued.

“When the Spartans left here, and went to Detroit, I think nine of the men in the Iron Man Game went on to play on the Lions team that won the championship,” Feight said. “So, it is basically like the Spartans also won the 1935 Championship. This Iron Man Game is recognized as one of the most important games in NFL history.”

Feight and his team will dedicate the new sign and launch the latest update to Scioto Historical. The celebration actually began as part of Scioto Historical’s newest update and launch.

The local history and touring app and website have been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that began back in September, thanks to support from many, including the Ohio Humanities Council.

As its creator, Dr. Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of hours put into it by himself and students alike at Shawnee State University over the course of nine years.

The launch of 4.0 began at the Southern Ohio Museum, with the first of six new tours being released. The latest, and final, release is on the Spartans.

The tours will vary between walking, driving, and virtual.

Feight said that the group wanted to do something proactive with the release of 4.0, and the signage restoration at the Stadium was an obvious move to make.

“It is an obvious need. We got together and started talking about the history of the Spartans and wanted to figure out how we can be proactive with preservation efforts,” Feight said. “It turned out that there was a gentleman from Michigan who already donated some money towards a sign or mural, so we took money he gave and used it as a basis for raising additional funds for the sign project.”

Feight explained that the new sign has some relevance in preservation, since it is being made by Tucker Jones, of TJ Signs, who fabricated the last sign over 20 years ago.

“We are pretty much sticking with the same design and keeping the columns,” Feight said, “We are just preserving what is there now and updating some of the new design elements, like the new city seal.”

Outside of new tours, the app is also undergoing a series of updates through a refresh. The app will showcase new stories, historical images, artwork, 3-d simulations, and video.

The app has come a long way since its version 1.0 release in 2013. The app has added over 90 historical markers since it started and this most recent update is the biggest yet, coming with all new stories and updated markers alike.

“This is the direction public history is going,” Dr. Feight said, “I tell my students that the future of the past is mobile and it digital and public. Technology has reached this point now where you can create historical markers that allow for a much richer experience when you’re visiting a historical site. We are able to bring historical images, audio, video, and make it accessible in your hand while you’re standing right there in Mound Park, for example. Ultimately, the idea is to encourage historic preservation of local history, but also the promotion of Portsmouth and surrounding areas as a destination for cultural heritage and tourism.”

The unveiling of the newest tour will spark a walking tour of the Spartan Stadium after the reading of the reading of the resolution. All of the events begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Stadium Lunch will be hosting the Spartan memorabilia display and the game watch party for the Lions v Jaquars.

“It is such a historic and important game, and the stadium is such an incredible, historic structure that I think this is a good sign that the community is coming out to remember the Spartans and their contribution to the early history of the National Football League,” Feight said.

Tucker Jones, of TJ Signs, with the new Spartan Stadium sign

Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes Portsmouth