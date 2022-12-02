A Christmas Story Christmas

“You’ll shoot your eye out kid!” The classic line and one of many from the Christmas classic A Christmas Story. The title you’re reading isn’t a typo. This is the SEQUEL to one of the best Christmas movies ever made. As you know, from time to time I will review a film we can see in our homes. I believe this is also being released in a limited fashion in theaters, but it is also running on HBO. I’ve had several readers ask me if I’ve watched this film and if I would review it so here, we are! I would be hard pressed to find someone who HASN’T seen A Christmas Story and I am sure many of you like me, have fond memories. Every year TNT shows the film on repeat for 24 hours. My family and I have watched it countless times. Saying FUDGE. FRAGILE. The Chinese Christmas dinner after the neighbor’s dogs eat all the food. Flick getting his tongue stuck to the pole. I could go on and go and I hope you reading this makes you want to watch the first one earlier. The question is though, would this film just be a money grab? Hollywood has produced mostly straight-to-dvd sequels and spin-offs but to me this is the first TRUE SEQUEL. Why? Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) has returned and even helped write this film. Also his friends, his brother…they all come back to. So does anyone shoot their eye out?

Onto the film.

We open 33 years after A Christmas Story. Immediately, we meet an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) and he and his family have moved away from Indiana and now live in Chicago. He has a family with two kids, Mark and Julie. It seems like a nice life. We get voiceovers as Ralphie (Billingsley) is telling us backstories, just like the previous film and we learn that his parents the “Old Man” and Mrs. Parker always come to visit for Christmas. You can tell it is a very special time. To everyone’s heartbreak Ralphie gets a call about the “Old Man.” His parents won’t be able to come visit them this year. Ralphie suggests his family come back to Indiana this year. Off they go.

Immediately, as the film started it felt like another chapter in A Christmas Story and I genuinely felt like we were catching up with the family. I immediately smiled. Things get even better when Ralphie sees all of his old friends! The same characters you loved and laughed at and with from the original are back…as adults. What is funny here is they have the same personalities just slightly older. And Flick is still the one getting triple dog dared! I

I don’t want to give away anymore of this film because I honestly loved it. I expected a quick money grab, or a completely cheesy movie. There are a few cheesy scenes of course, but this film is really good! The acting is great seeing as the kids have all grown up, and Julie Hagerty plays Ralphie’s Mom and is wonderful. I honestly felt like it was the same actress then learned it wasn’t. She was great! You will also remember her from Airplane! If you have ever watched it.

I love comedies, I feel I don’t get to review that genre as much as the others, but I watch them a lot. I don’t find myself laughing out loud normally even if I find things funny. This film I laughed out loud, and I watched it by myself! Nothing will ever be as good as the original and I didn’t expect that, but this film is one filled with heart, humor, a deep/good message and you will leave watching it happy.

This holiday season, I first hope you have a happy and healthy one, you spend time with the ones you love and if you watch A Christmas Story or even have it on in the background, watch this after. A Christmas Story Christmas is a fitting companion to the film we know and love. 4 ½ stars out of 5

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_1A957C00-FDB1-4116-A230-0719A2EA2361_ne202212213648344.jpeg