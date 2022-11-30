PPL plans busy December

The Portsmouth Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and home-bound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Portsmouth Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

Some of their key functions planned for December include holiday crafts, Santa visits and more.

“Our seasonal programs get people excited for the upcoming holidays and allows them to make themed decorations for their homes at little to no cost,” Williams said. “We also offer free experiences for families to enjoy that might be unable to attend other seasonal activities that cost money.”

One special series of events that will surely draw a lot of traffic to the library system is the Santa visit schedule.

“Santa Claus is coming to the library,” the library system said in a release. “He will be visiting all of our library locations for free photos and a special holiday treat. Our Portsmouth Library will be offering a Drive-up Santa visit that requires registration by calling 740-354-5562. All other visits with Santa will be indoors and do not require registration.”

The Santa visits include a drive-up Santa visit at the Portsmouth Public Library on December 1, between 5:30 and 7 p.m.; Lucasville Public Library on December 5, between 6 and 7 p.m.; Wheelersburg Public Library on Tuesday, December 6, between 6 and 7 p.m.; New Boston Public Library on Monday, December 12, between 6 and 7 p.m.; and a unique dinosaur-themed visit at South Webster Public Library on Tuesday, December 13, between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

All locations will also be hosting an event called the Holiday Bag Sale starting December 5 during regular hours. For $3, shoppers get a bag to fill with books and other medias. New items are added to the book sale as needed. For more information, call 740-354-5688.

At the Lucasville Public Library, through December 21, all ages are welcome to attend during regular hours to participate in Cards for a Cause.

“Come create holiday greeting cards that will be delivered to area nursing home residents,” Katie Williams said. “Our card station is available during open library hours and has everything you need to make a festive card.”

For more information, call 740-259-6119.

At the Portsmouth Public Library, on December 6, between 2:30 and 7 p.m., adults and teens are welcome to attend the Handmade Holiday event for free.

“Need help with gift giving this year? Come and create holiday crafts perfect for gift giving. You can make an ornament, jewelry, holiday cards, gift tags and more! You can also wrap your gift at our gift wrapping station,” Williams said. “We’ve got you covered with wrapping paper, scissors, tape and bows.”

For more information, call 740-354-5688.

At the Otway Family Dollar, the Bookmobile will visit on December 17, between 1 and 2:30 p.m. for their Ornament Craft event, which is for children and is free.

The library will be bringing popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, and other classic crafts to their Bookmobile location so that children can create new ornaments that parents and loved ones will cherish forever.

“You can bring a photo from home to place on your ornament, or use the Santa photo we provided,” Williams said. “This ornament will surely brighten your tree this holiday season and be a keepsake to cherish for years to come.”

At the New Boston Public Library, on December 19, between 6 and 7 p.m., adults are welcome to participate in the Wooden Spindle Snowmen event for $3.

“Come make three wooden spindle snowmen,” a library release said. “These versatile pieces can be used indoors, outdoors, or even gifted! This cute craft adds a charming amount of rustic décor that will please any holiday home.”

Registration is required to attend. For more information, or to register, call 740-456-4412.

“The library offers free programming for children and their families all year long, but especially in the cold winter months because often there isn’t much free entertainment for families,” Youth Services Associate Hailey Hinch said. “You can’t be outside all the time and families tend to get stir crazy being cooped inside for the winter, so what better place to go for fun that educates and entertains the kiddos than the library! It helps that we keep it warm and toasty so even if you don’t want to join a program we have a warm space for you and your kids to read or play with our puzzles, play kitchen and sensory play area.”

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at www.yourppl.org/events/2022-12.

Santa visiting a child during a drive-by. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_SantaPPL.jpg Santa visiting a child during a drive-by.