Straw giveaway this weekend

PORTSMOUTH-The Scioto County Animal Welfare League and Portsmouth Feed and Supply are teaming up yet again for a benefit to support animal owners this holiday season. The idea, this time, is to provide straw to pet owners who need a little extra support in keeping their animals warm throughout the upcoming cold days ahead.

This will be the second year they’ve accomplished this goal, last year giving away 50 bales of straw the day of and then continuing that effort after to reach a goal of 100. This year, they want to give away just as many.

“You know, with the weather we have coming ahead, and people having dogs and cats outside, we thought this was a good way to help keep them warm,” Animal Welfare League’s Jackie Servidea said. “They can put the straw in their houses or in the kennels. We just got to thinking about how we wanted to do more than what we were doing.”

Servidea said that the giveaway reminds her of the League’s frequent food giveaways that they partner with Saint Francis Outreach on Stockham Lane, where the group delivers 20 bags of pet food to be distributed to low income households in emergency situations. This project is managed monthly.

“We will be trying for 100 bales again,” Servidea said. “I think it is great, because it is a service we can do for people who care about their animals. We appreciate the support that we get that allows us to do this.”

The group has worked with Portsmouth Feed and Supply for many years. For a long time, the business would offer animal photos with Santa at their expense, which would raise funds for the League. They’ve since stopped the fundraiser, but continue to help in ways like this, where they give a discount to the League on supplies.

“You have to think of how many pets are out there that will be outside during the winter months. A lot of people can’t afford an eight-dollar bale of straw on top of their monthly expenses. Things are just tough right now,” John Rice, of Portsmouth Feed and Supply said. “I think it is a good thing. We enjoy working with the Animal Welfare League and have done so this time of year for a while. I think they do good work, from their spay and neuter program to what they do here. It is a good organization.”

The straw giveaway will be held December 3 to anyone in need, at Portsmouth Feed and Supply, 240 Second Street.

Portsmouth Feed and Supply staff at last year’s event https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_AWL.jpg Portsmouth Feed and Supply staff at last year’s event Portsmouth Feed and Supply staff at last year’s event The giveaway, last year, saw 100 bales of straw donated. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_AWL2.jpg The giveaway, last year, saw 100 bales of straw donated. Submitted photo

Submitted photo