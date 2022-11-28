FRANKLIN FURNACE-Kenneth Donavon Burton, 79, of Franklin Furnace passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at KDMC in Ashland, KY. Kenneth was born June 9, 1943 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Norman Burton and Dolly Montgomery. Kenneth was a truck driver for Burton Trucking and was a member of Franklin Furnace United Methodist Church. He was a Marine Veteran serving during the Vietnam era. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a son, Donavon Burton, also Donavon’s mom, Kay Beasler Burton also died at the same time in childbirth; three brothers, Robert, Walter and Jerry and three sisters, Rose Strickland, Juanita Johnson and Norma Runyon. He is survived by his wife, Dallas Blevins Burton whom he married March 7, 1986 in Greenup, KY. He is also survived by three sons, Robert Burton, Chad Burton and Ian Blake; two daughters, Shelly Collier and Tina Burton; a brother, David Burton; three sisters, Connie Burton, Sue Burton and Patricia Burton; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Services for Kenneth will be 2:00 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Franklin Furnace United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Interment will be in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.