BARBARA CRABTREE

MCDERMOTT – Barbara Sue Crabtree, 73, of McDermott, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY.

She was born November 23, 1949, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Huston and Ada Fox Taylor.

Barbara was a loving wife and grandmother that dedicated her life to her Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teachings as well as her church choir and janitorial duties. She was a “Brownie” leader and her loving nature as a mother extended beyond her family to many children throughout the community.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her great grandson Gage Kritzwiser; her brothers, Austin and Maynard “Duck” Taylor; and her sisters, Patty Baker, Mary Hilt, Cathy Tackett, and Sharon “Tammy” Sturgill.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Crabtree whom she married August 20, 1966 in McDermott; two daughters, Susanne Arnold of Phoenix, AZ, and Stephanie (Ed) Paul of McDermott; son, Toby (Candy) Crabtree of Lucasville and stepson Terry Clifford of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Hudson Paul, Nick Arnold, Lindsey Howard, Amy Crabtree, Hollie Maple, Ashley Arnold, and Sydney Paul; great grandchildren, Railynn, Tristyn, and Bailee; and one sister, Geraldine Jordan of McDermott.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with George Vastine officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and an hour before the funeral Thursday.