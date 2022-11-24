Single vehicle vs. Pedestrian fatal crash on US-23

Lucasville – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle Vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on US-23 south of Cook Road in Scioto County. On Approximately 6:18 P.M. a 2001 Ford F150, was traveling northbound on US-23 when a pedestrian traveled into the roadway and was struck by the F-150. The operator of the Ford, Russell Scott, 67, of Lucasville, Ohio was not injured in the crash. The pedestrian, Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio was pronounced deceased on scene by the Scioto County Coroner. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Coroner’s Office, The Valley Township Fire Department, The Valley Township EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation. This Crash remains under investigation

Staff report