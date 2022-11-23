Cookie Crawl set for December 3

PORTSMOUTH – Main Street Portsmouth is readying to welcome guests to the Annual Cookie Crawl this December 3.

The event is a crawl in similar fashion to the Chocolate Walk, where guests and shoppers get tickets to enjoy a tour of businesses while getting cookies at various stops.

The event was actually modeled after the Chocolate Walk, due it its popularity and success, created by board member Vicky Hatcher.

“Vicky had this great idea to get people into businesses around the holiday season for shopping and merriment,” Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “She wanted to highlight the Christmas cookie tradition with it and we began the Cookie Crawl. I think, in some ways, it is currently more popular than the Chocolate Walk, which is saying something, because both usually sell out.”

The event has around 20 businesses participating that hand out goodies to guests who follow a map they receive from the organization.

“Ticket holders will get a map for the walk at the starting point and then make their way along the trail,” Pratt explained.

The starting point for the walk is at Fork and Finger, 232 Second Street.

“It is important that we support our local businesses during the holiday season. This fourth quarter is often their busiest time of year and they depend on this market to get them through slower period in the calendar,” Pratt explained. “It can be nice to visit a mall or go online for a wide variety of gifts, but those places have wide markets and our local establishments depend on the local economy and shoppers to keep them here for us to all enjoy. It is important to remember our neighbors and business owners this time of year. Plus, your chances of finding a gift more unique than you will discover at a big box store is much more likely.”

Walkers will receive a Christmas box and bag to carry their goodies in, along with a pair of Christmas light special effect 3-D glasses. Last year, ornaments were included, but they were sold separately this year, due to price increases. The ornaments have since sold out.

Main Street Portsmouth is a 501©3 non-profit serving the downtown through events, programming and beautification. They oversee downtown hanging baskets, flower pots, urns, tree wells, parks, parking lot beds, and more. This event supports the organization in its efforts.

Wrights Farm Center at the 2022 Cookie Crawl https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_cookie.jpg Wrights Farm Center at the 2022 Cookie Crawl

