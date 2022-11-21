Tour of Lofts set for Dec 4

Main Street Portsmouth is welcoming the community to its annual Tour of Lofts and Other Places set for December 4.

The event is the only fundraiser hosted by the organization, without partners, to benefit the downtown beautification efforts.

“This event is important in continuing the efforts of the beautification committee,” Chairwoman Sue Burke said. “We always appreciate all of our hosts for making their spaces open and comfortable for guests and we appreciate the guests who make it possible. It is always a lovely time and people leave experiencing a new look at downtown living.”

The efforts of Burke’s committee are most notably known for the spring and summer flowers, but the group is also extensively involved in decorating the downtown for the other seasonal holidays. The expense is massive, but the volunteer labor makes the program invaluable.

The group also maintains several public right of ways, parks, and more.

The event will welcome guests for a reception for the first time at 116 Jefferson Street, where drinks will be served while guests look around the amazing single-story antique store filling an entire warehouse.

“Unique Antiques Warehouse is one of the busiest and bustling downtown businesses and we are always happy to partner with them,” Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “We will likely keep this tradition ongoing into the future, highlighting various downtown businesses along the way.”

The stops for the tour include 513 Second Street, second and third floors with elevator access); 725 Fourth Street, the Air BNB micro house; 538 Sixth Street; and 317 Court Street, the Eli Kinney House.

“I love this event, because people may not realize how nice some of our downtown living places are and this offers an inside look,” Pratt said. “The hosts are always warm and gracious, and people leave with more insight to downtown.”

Admission into the event is $25 and can be purchased at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second Street.

