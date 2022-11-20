PORTSMOUTH – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper, Michael Newman has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Portsmouth Post.

The selection of trooper Newman, 41, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Portsmouth Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Portsmouth Post, chose Trooper Newman based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Newman is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Newman joined the Highway Patrol in 2006 and previously served at the Wilmington Post. Originally from Otway, he is a 1997 graduate of Northwest High School.

Other Highway Patrol Awards received in the past include: Portsmouth Post Trooper of the Year (2012), ACE (Auto Larceny), Heath and Fitness, and Safe Driving Award.

Trooper Newman and wife, Jennifer, live in Otway with their children: Austin, 18 and Andrew, 15.