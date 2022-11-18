Rotary Club of Portsmouth strives to make a change

“Service above self.” For more than 100 years, the Rotary Club of Portsmouth has lived by this motto by volunteering and fundraising in their community, the state and around the world. However in 100 years, one might agree that to sustain such a valuable organization, change is evident.

In civic organizations such as Rotary, members tend to discuss change for the betterment of their clubs, which can be defined as “to make the future course of something to what it is, or what it would be…if left alone.” With this thought in mind, The Portsmouth Rotary Club has taken action and is beginning to do things a little differently this year, conducting meetings once a month in local business establishments to not only enhance and entertain, but to also enlighten their members, and our community.

In light of this positive change, our local Rotarians are definitely working together to make the organization more accessible to those members who are unable to attend the regular designated Monday lunch meetings – and it is certainly working! With this exciting change The Rotary Club of Portsmouth is currently underway of achieving their goal of increasing membership and community service.

Rotary membership encompasses so many benefits, such as giving back to the community they serve, fun and entertaining moments, the opportunity to form new friendships, intertwined with personal growth, development, and continued learning. Becoming a Rotarian is being a person who shares a passion for both community service and friendship, as well as connecting those involved to a diverse group of professionals who share the same drive of giving back to others.

To give the Rotary Club of Portsmouth the opportunity to support its community, each year two major fundraisers are held and have become anticipated events in our area, spanning for many years – the Rotary Rose Sale and Fish Fry, with proceeds given to support the following…

– Six $1,000 college scholarships for graduates of Scioto County High Schools.

– $1,000 scholarship for an international student at Shawnee State University

– Literacy Project where all students from a selected grade receive a book

– Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund

– Salvation Army

– Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

– Rotaract Club to help support club activities

– South Central Ohio Education Service Center Programs – Science Fair for Scioto County students; Mock Trail Competitions; Scioto County Music Festival; High School Art Exhibits; Summer Enrichment Programs; Quiz Bowl; & Artist-In-Residence

– Children’s summer reading program at Portsmouth Public Library

– Cradle Pregnancy Care Center

– “Light up the sky” – Friends of Portsmouth

– Project Impact, a leadership program for high school students in Scioto County

– Members recently participated in the Sock-toberfest, donating over 100 pairs of socks to individuals in need

In regards to Rotary, and change…change is progress, and therefore Rotary needs to be seen as being progressive, keeping up with our changing society, as well as being known as a flexible, adaptive and innovate organization the changes lives for the betterment of its community. The Rotary Club of Portsmouth is where neighbors, friends, and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create lasting change. Besides, with this mindset and focus, the Rotary Club of Portsmouth is sure to be around another 100 years!

Rotary Club of Portsmouth recently donated over 300 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army who in return will distribute to the homeless throughout our area. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_Rotary-Club-of-Portsmouth.jpg Rotary Club of Portsmouth recently donated over 300 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army who in return will distribute to the homeless throughout our area.

Staff report

For further information regarding the Rotary Club of Portsmouth please contact Linda Woods-Jones (President) at [email protected] or any another Portsmouth Rotary member.

For further information regarding the Rotary Club of Portsmouth please contact Linda Woods-Jones (President) at [email protected] or any another Portsmouth Rotary member.