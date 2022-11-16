XENIA-Laura Dawn (Scherer) Bailey, 54, of Xenia, Ohio passed away, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home. Laura was born August 10, 1968 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Robert L. Scherer and Anna Lee (Elliott) Scherer. After graduation from high school, Laura attended Moeller Barber College and Paramount Beauty Academy in Cincinnati, Ohio. She opened Laura’s Barber Shop on Gallia Street and was there for several years before moving to 6th street Barber Shop on 6th and Offnere for several more years before retiring. May 8, 2017, Laura married Michael Bailey, a long-haul trucker, and one of her favorite things was going with him to destinations all over United States. She had always wanted to travel and see other parts of the US and this gave her that opportunity. She loved visiting other states and experiencing their different cuisines. She would call her sisters and brother with her wonderful adventures and stories about where they were and what they were doing. To all her family and friends who knew her, she shared her love of cooking and her favorite recipes. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Scherer and a sister, Rachel Lee Howe. In addition to her husband, Michael Bailey, Laura is survived by daughters, Jenny Throckmorton, Katie (Simeon) Throckmorton, Hannah Bailey, and Heidi Bailey; a brother, John R. Scherer, of Portsmouth and her sisters, Mary Ann (Gene) Angel, of Xenia, Gloria (Roger) Timberlake, of Cincinnati, Theresa R. (Kevin) Metzler, of Lucasville and Donna L. (Bruce) Malone of Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Holy Redeemer Church in Portsmouth with interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with recital of the Rosary at 7:30 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests going on line at HTTPS://GoFund.Me/286C8F20 with memorial contributions in Laura’s name to St. Jude’s. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.