Here comes Santa Clause

Big box stores have Christmas decorations out in full force. Small businesses have windows decorated and are hosting open houses. Friends of Portsmouth volunteers are decorating for Winterfest. The City of Portsmouth has been working on downtown lights. Main Street Portsmouth is gearing up for Tracy Park and has already decorated 535. The Christmas Caves are moving along with pace and the Lodge is decorated with dozens of trees.

It’s beginning to look like Christmas and the big opening of the holiday season is Thursday, as the Jaycees plans to welcome people for the Annual Christmas Parade.

The event is a huge community undertaking that features local businesses, charities, and clubs through a colorful and lit parade route.

“The participants really make this what it is. Not only the City of Portsmouth and the Chamber of Commerce, but also the community organizations that march, the volunteers who help, and the community members who come out to enjoy it,” Jaycees friend Leroy Hackworth said.

Hackworth said not much is prohibited, with many groups decorating huge floats and most passing out treats, but he does ask that people in cars no longer throw candy.

“It is just a safety concern. Sometimes the candy lands in the street and kids want to run out and collect it,” Hackworth explained. “Well, if someone is in the parade and waiving and having a good time, they may miss a kid. We just want everything to have a fun, safe time.”

Hackworth says that this tradition is an important one, because it kicks off the holiday season.

“It feels good to kick off the Christmas season for area residents in such a way,” Hackworth said. “We’re happy to do what we do.”

The parade begins at Portsmouth High School and ends at Market Street, where the Friends of Portsmouth will kick off Winterfest with the Christmas tree lighting and first night of festivities.

The parade welcomes about 60 participants each year, but many are large groups that extend the length of the event.

The parade will be held Thursday, November 17. According to the Jaycees, the parade starts at Portsmouth High School and travels west on Gallia Street to Chillicothe Street, onto 5th Street and ends at Market Street.

The Jaycees is a social group in need of members. Anyone ages 21-40 may join. They can contact the group on Facebook at Portsmouth Area Jaycees.

“The Jaycees is a great way to get involved in the community, by doing something that is positive and benefits the people of Portsmouth through action,” Hackworth said.

