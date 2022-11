Operation Christmas Child drop sites open this week

Nauvoo UMC Operation Christmas Child Drop-Off leader Trish Shaffer, and volunteers at three other area drop-off locations, opened their doors Monday to welcome shoebox packers with their lovingly packed, life-changing, hope- filled shoeboxes.

In Scioto County, signs at each of the locations listed below will identify the drop-off. This year both curbside and inside shoebox drop-off options will be available.

SCIOTO COUNTY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH

1148 GALLIA STREET

PORTSMOUTH, OH 45662

Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NAUVOO UMC

1410 5th STREET

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH 45663

Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST

1224 DOGWOOD RIDGE ROAD

WHEELERSBURG, OH 45694

Monday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

HARRISON FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH

12254 STATE ROUTE 139

MINFORD, OH 45653

Monday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Outside Scioto County, participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online locator lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

From left to right: Sophie Terry, Volunteer and Trish Shaffer, event leader at Nauvoo United Methodist Church https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_boxes.jpg From left to right: Sophie Terry, Volunteer and Trish Shaffer, event leader at Nauvoo United Methodist Church