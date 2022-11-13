JACK E. DAVIS

MANSFIELD – Jack Eugene Davis, 73, of Mansfield, formerly of Lucasville, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, in Lexington, OH. Jack was born June 25, 1949, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Woodrow Leon and Jean Ann Scott Davis.

Jack was a 1969 graduate of Northwest High School and he operated DMK Vending in the Scioto County Courthouse for several years. He has also worked as an auctioneer, at Goodwill Industries, Sunset Lanes, and Carpenter Heating & Cooling.

Jack married the love of his life, Earleen Robin Brewer Davis, on Dec. 18, 1976, in McDermott and she preceded him in death June 22, 2017.

Surviving is his son, David (Lisa) Davis of Clearwater, FL; two daughters, Melissa (Jarrod) Luna, with whom he made his home, and Keri Jo (Joseph) Gibson of Kettering; three sisters, Carolyn (Don) Hobbs of Lucasville, Nancy (Carl) McGauley of Ft. Wayne, IN and Patricia (Frank) Cable of Monroe, GA; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra K. Davis and Sharon Davis, both of McDermott.

Jack was also preceded in death by a grandson, Quentin Luna; and two brothers, David L. and Douglas L. Davis.

Funeral services with Facebook Live Stream will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Bob Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Scioto Burial Park. To join the Live Stream, please visit the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home Facebook page.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour on Wednesday.

