Connex plans Annual Night Hike

Portsmouth Connex is the area’s one-stop shop for community involvement and camaraderie when it comes to hiking, biking, paddling, and more.

The group strives to build community through outdoor recreation, by taking advantage of our beautiful surroundings, flowing waters and lush hillsides.

Friendships are formed and good times are had when they schedule a new event for the community, oftentimes with a new theme or fun element.

This week will be no different, as they plan their Annual Night Hike that is in correlation with National Take a Hike Day.

Anyone of any hiking skill is welcome to participate and Connex will have glow sticks and other fun treats for people to enjoy along the hike.

Once the hike is over, people will be looped back to the Lodge, where Connex will have a fire for people to enjoy, along with s’mores.

“We will have the trail well-marked, so people can hike on their own or join a group,” according to Connex’s Wendi Waugh. “We will be hiking portions of the Lampblack Trail and it will be a great time.”

According to Waugh, the hike will be around 2-2.5 miles.

Hikers are recommended to bring their own water and lamp, along with a chair for the fire.

“The first year we had the hike, it was the largest hike we ever had. We had some 65 people show up, it was pretty incredible. We also had a great turn out last year as well,” Waugh said. “I think this is the kind of thing people enjoy.”

The hike will take place Friday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m. People will meet at the Lampblack Trailhead by the Shawnee Lodge parking lot.

“We want to inspire people to get outdoors, but also establish good, positive hobbies and social connections with people who like to do those kinds of things together. It is just so amazing to me the people and friends I have met through hiking and biking and those are now my best friends. We have so much in common and like to do the same things. It is a good way to find positive, social connections.”

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

