Scioto county jail ruled compliant

Scioto County Jail was deemed a “Compliant Jail” by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for the second year in a row. Ohio jails are inspected annually on over 100 “essential” and “important” points to be considered.

A compliant jail is defined as a jail that meets all essential jail standards and at least 90% of all important jail standards as determined by the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention. On the opposite end of the spectrum there is a status jail, which has failed to meet all essential standards or did not meet 90% of important standards.

Prior to Sheriff David Thoroughman taking office in January of 2021, the Scioto County Jail had a longstanding reputation as a “status jail’ that regularly had points deducted during the inspections.

Essential standards aren’t clearly defined, but they are recognized as crucial components of smooth jail operation and must be followed all of the time.

The important standards inspected are for the common good of the jail and to promote safe and efficient correctional practices. Standards may consist of points such as security, housing, environmental conditions, mental and physical health services, food services, recreation, inmate discipline, and more points not mentioned.

Thoroughman says this would not be possible without the help of the jail staff and a lot of hard work.

“It was a status jail when I took office and it had been that way for a while. It was nice to get it back to compliant,” he says. “The jail staff and administrators have been doing an excellent job in ensuring that we are compliant with all standards.”

Captain Damon Roberts, the Jail Administrator, explains further how the jail was able to turn things around since Thoroughman took office.

“We’ve implemented a lot of new technology in the jail, and that’s been well received. We’ve just made some overall operational changes to the jail, and that’s had a very positive effect,” says Roberts.

Roberts speaks his praises for Thoroughman’s determination for a quality jail.

“We’re very fortunate and blessed to work with Thoroughman. He’s been very receptive to new ideas, new philosophies, and new approaches to operating the jail,” he explains. “If we need equipment, or we need something to do the job, he makes it happen.”

Sheriff David Thoroughman https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_Thoroughman-profile-picture.jpg Sheriff David Thoroughman