CCM plans busy November for kids

Candyland Children’s Museum (CCM) is the area’s premier stop for hands-on learning for children, with an emphasis on science and the arts. Each month, the award-winning non-profit organizes a detailed lesson plan of events that stimulate the brain and encourages learning through play. This time of year, with popular holidays back-to-back, the museum stays busy and November is no exception.

“Candyland Children’s Museum continues to be such an important part of this community, because it allows children to have a space where they can make lasting memories and grow in their love of learning, alongside their families,” Candyland Children’s Museum Executive Director Megan Baum said. “Whether it is through a one-time visit, participation in an after-hours class, a field trip, or one of our monthly family events, the museum offers children the opportunity to create, collaborate, explore, and discover! In a world that is so technologically-driven, Candyland is a refuge where kids learn the way that they do best—through play! And, as they do, these children remind us adults of the joy that comes from unplugging and being present to the moment and the people around us.”

The events kicked-off with “Perfect Pumpkin Pie” on Tuesday with CCM educator, Rhonda Hamilton, who shared her all-time favorite fall book, “The Perfect Pumpkin Pie.” A theatrical read-out-loud book with illustrations guiding a silly self-portrait. They followed the reading with puffy pumpkin pie paintings.

They also had their “STEAM Scarecrow” event the same day, where students were challenged to make a scarecrow out of a collective of untraditional methods that had them working hands-on to figure out their challenge. The next event will be “Fall Leaf Fun,” on Thursday, November 10, between 9:30- 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m for ages 2.5 to 5 years-old. According to the museum description, “How many ways can we use leaves to have fun and make art? Attend this seasonal, messy-hands and watch as students create leaf prints, collages, handprint leaves and a special watercolor ‘surprise’ resist painting.”

The events continue with “Scarecrow’s New Hat,” on Tuesday, November 15, between 4:30- 5:30 p.m., for ages 5 to 9 years-old.

“Students will engage with a huge amount of supplies to create a new hat for a scarecrow, or themselves after reading ‘Scarecrow’s New Hat.’ These hats will definitely bring out your child’s creative side,” the museum explained.

“Turkey Lurkey Dinner” will be Thursday, November 17, between 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 2.5-5 years-old.

According to the Museum description, “Gobble Gobble, let’s celebrate the MVP of Thanksgiving and all the sides! In this class, students will create watercolor coffee filter turkeys, paint with cobs of corn, make a ‘smashing’ cranberry collage, and use potatoes as stamps. Because sometimes playing with your food is just as much fun as eating it!”

November programming wraps-up with “Thankful Trees” on Monday, November 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 7-11 years-old.

“Students in this class will create a tree with a mini pumpkin base and metallic watercolor leaves that feature what we are most grateful for. Students will learn about analogous colors and 3-dimensional design. This is sure to be a centerpiece at many families’ Thanksgiving tables,” the museum explained.

Tickets are on sale now on their website, www.candylandmuseum.com.

“Our educational instructor, Rhonda Hamilton, has crafted such fun and educational classes for kids to enjoy alongside their families! So many kiddos have the opportunity to pick out pumpkins or play in fall leaves, but these classes take fall fun to a new level,” Baum said. “In these classes, kids are learning science, art, and engineering concepts in a way that is accessible and super enjoyable for them. It’s been such a gift for me to see children leaving these classes with big smiles on their faces, arms full of projects they created.”

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

