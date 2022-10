The name of the suspected homicide victim that was found on October, 29 in Portsmouth around the 1200 block of Linden Avenue, has been released.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Chad A. Sissel of 6th Street in Portsmouth. This is still an active investigation and police are encouraging the public to help.

If anyone has any information about this apparent homicide, please contact Detective Shepherd at 740-3454-1600.

Chad A. Sissel https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Sissel-.jpeg Chad A. Sissel