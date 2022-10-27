FRANKLIN FURNACE-Lloyde Ison, 79, of Franklin Furnace passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Best Care Healthcare Facility in Wheelersburg. Lloyde was born April 14, 1943 in Franklin Furnace to the late Roy Ison and Lula Collins Ison. Lloyde was employed as an Electrician at AK Steel. He was a member of Grace Independent Baptist where he was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher and was active with the Gideons; he also coached Peewee baseball and basketball; raised Registered Hereford cattle for many years and he loved going to Iowa to fish. In addition to his parents, Lloyde was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Ison and five sisters, Christine Stelli, Juanita Burchett, Marcella Jackson, Evylan Bickett and Joyce Thomas. Lloyde is survived by his wife, Carol Clay Ison, whom he married July 21, 1962 in Wheelersburg. He is also survived by two sons, Jeffery (Vicki) Ison and Douglas Ison; three brothers, Orville, David and Arnold Ison; a sister, Joan Williams; two grandchildren, Jacob (Ruth) Ison and Sarah (Dustin) Gullett; two great grandchildren, Elizabeth Ison and Abigail Ison and Ison Sutton an honorary grandson.

Services for Lloyde will be 1:00 pm Monday, October 31, 2022 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating. Interment will be in Junior Furnace Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends at the funeral home Monday, 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service. The family requests Memorial contributions be made to Gideons International in Lloyde’s name. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.