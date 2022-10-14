Fatality in a single vehicle crash on SR 124

PIKE COUNTY – On Friday, October 14th at 8:55am, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on State Route 124 near Dogwood Lane in Mifflin Township. John W. Seymour , 75, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler westbound on State Route 124. Mr. Seymour drove off the right side of the roadway striking a tree.

Mr. Seymour was transported from the scene by MedCare Squad #1 to Adena Pike Hospital. Mr. Seymour sustained life threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased the hospital. Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Mifflin Township Fire Department, MedCare EMS and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department .