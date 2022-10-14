Candyland spooky series planned for kids

The Candyland Children’s Museum has been functioning with all engines firing since opening last year. A plethora of programming and innovative building has kept the program with a small footprint anything but small.

The national award-winning facility has planned a month of fun activities for the younger regional population to get into all things Halloween throughout all of October with classes for 2.5 to 13-year-olds.

“Candyland Children’s Museum continues to be such an important part of this community, because it allows children to have a space where they can make lasting memories and grow in their love of learning, alongside their families,” Candyland Children’s Museum Executive Director Megan Baum said. “Whether it is through a one-time visit, participation in an after-hours class, a field trip, or one of our monthly family events, the museum offers children the opportunity to create, collaborate, explore, and discover! In a world that is so technologically-driven, Candyland is a refuge where kids learn the way that they do best—through play! And, as they do, these children remind us adults of the joy that comes from unplugging and being present to the moment and the people around us.”

The October classes include Ghosties with the Mosties, Haunted Houses of Candy, Witch’s Brew, Not so Scary Night, and Boo Bash

Ghosties with the Mosties will be a program for those 6-9 years old, Monday, October 17, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Children will use science and art to enjoy classic Halloween ghosts. Students will use static electricity to raise ghosts from the dead, well from the table, as they learn about monoprinting and ghost prints, compete in flying ghosts the furthest, and also enjoy making eerie glow in the dark ghostly slime.

Haunted Houses of Candy will be a program for those 6-10 years old on October 22, between 10 a.m. to noon. Another class will be available for ages 9-13 on October 19, between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. This is a Halloween take on the classic Christmas gingerbread house. Students will create a 3-dimensional gingerbread house and decorate it using an enormous selection of sweets including candy corn, licorice, Reese’s pieces and more.

“These are sure to be too cute to eat,” Baum said. “Which may be a good thing!”

Witch’s Brew will be a program for those 2.5-5 years old October 20, between 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and October 24 between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Young students will be making different witch’s brews while exploring chemical reactions, slime making, counting out ingredients, and color mixing. There will also be an opportunity to make a witch from common shapes.

“Science and math are woven into this art class, and we are expecting screams of delight only,” Baum said.

Not So Scary Night will be a program for those ages 4-7 October 25, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Students will learn about nocturnal “Halloween” animals while creating crafts and paintings featuring bats, cats, and owls. They will learn about silhouettes and use glow in the dark paint. Students will also make a series of fun projectors to use with a supplied flashlight to make the night a little more fun than scary.

Finally, on October 28th, Candyland will be having a Halloween party for families called the Boo Bash. From 9-10 a.m., kids can visit with their families for Halloween science experiments, art projects, spooky sensory bins, Halloween games, and their char-BOO-terie breakfast boards.

Tickets are on sale now on their website, www.candylandmuseum.com.

“Our educational instructor, Rhonda Hamilton, has crafted such fun and educational classes for kids to enjoy alongside their families! So many kiddos have the opportunity to pick out pumpkins or play in fall leaves, but these classes take fall fun to a new level,” Baum said. “In these classes, kids are learning science, art, and engineering concepts in a way that is accessible and super enjoyable for them. It’s been such a gift for me to see children leaving these classes with big smiles on their faces, arms full of projects they created.”

Kids enjoying Candyland programming https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_candyland2.jpg Kids enjoying Candyland programming Kids enjoying Candyland programming https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_candyland.jpg Kids enjoying Candyland programming

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved