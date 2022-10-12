DONNA KAY ALBRECHT

Portsmouth – Donna (Donnie) Kay Reed Albrecht, 74, of Portsmouth, died peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born July 30, 1948, in Lucasville, to the late Walter Russell and Wilma Alice Giles Reed. In addition to her parents, Donnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Virgil Albrecht, on March 21, 1997, her brother, Paul Russell Reed, on August 18, 2010, and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Kay Reed, on September 21, 2006.

Donnie is survived by her sons, Dennis Judd Albrecht (Rhonda), of Portsmouth, and Joshua David Albrecht (Jennifer), of Minford; three grandsons, Roger Jacob Albrecht, Oakley Reed Albrecht, and Lucas Kaden Albrecht, all of Otway; one niece, Lisa Kay Reed Buckler (Jerry) of Stout; and a great niece and nephew, Adrienne Danielle Buckler Callihan (Ryan) of Stout, and Adam Harrison Buckler (Abbey) of Circleville. Donnie was adored by her family.

Donnie was a 1966 graduate of Minford High School in Minford, Ohio.

Throughout her life, Donnie was a strong-willed and sassy character with a fondness for being funny and down-right hilarious. Donnie was always the comedian and the life of any room. She had various jobs throughout her life, but in the mid-90’s, Donnie found her calling when she was hired by the Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities to work with children and adults with various developmental disabilities. Donnie loved “her kids” at the Carousel Center, the Vern Riffe School, and Star Workshop. Donnie worked as a job coach and proudly helped her kids become employed at various Scioto County job sites. Donnie dearly loved her job and she gave it her all. Donnie was also loved by her co-workers and all the kids that she helped over her many years with the Scioto County Board of DD.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home, Lucasville, Ohio. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friends and family may also call at the funeral home on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 17, 2022, beginning at noon, with Zack Conkel officiating.