FANNIE “TOOTS” CASTLE

PORTSMOUTH – Fannie Jane Castle, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the SOMC Hospice Center surrounded by her family. Born on August 19, 1931 in Salyersville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Boyd and Pearl Pace Bailey and formerly employed in linen at the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Toots enjoyed shopping and spending time with her special nephew, Johnathan Edwards.

Also preceding her in death were a son, Johnny D. Castle, a brother, Wallace Bailey, sisters, Lilly Williams and Betty Swick and a grandson, Eric E. Castle.

After the death of their mother, Toots is survived by her “adopted” children, Renae (Greg) Edwards of West Portsmouth, Robin Swick of Portsmouth and Bob (Rhonda) Swick of Franklin Furnace; sons, David (Marlea) Castle of Duncansville, PA and Larry (Kim) Castle of Minford; a daughter, Marsha (James) Adams of West Portsmouth; a brother, Charles Bailey of Covington, KY; a sister, Edith Faye (Raymond) Woodrum of Sciotodale; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, along with many additional nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant’s from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. A special THANKS to Cindy Castle for her compassion to the family.

