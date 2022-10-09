GLENN MARION TAYLOR

PORTSMOUTH – Glenn Marion Taylor, 49 of Portsmouth, died Saturday October 8, 2022. He was born October 13, 1973 in Marion , Ohio to the late William Arnold and Betty Jane Stapleton Taylor. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother John Taylor. Glenn worked for R. Scott Movers and the Columbia Theatre. He loved his work. Glenn is survived by 3 brothers: Robert Taylor, Charles Taylor and Lawrence Taylor, 2 sisters: Cathy Furnier and Sharon Halloway along with the man who was like his father Lee Scott. A Celebration of Glenn’s Life and gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.