MARY ELIZABETH STEPHENS

SOUTH WEBSTER – Mary Elizabeth Stephens of South Webster, Ohio, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday October 30, 2022, with her family by side.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Dorsie Pittman, and her brother Clay Pittman, Jr.

She is survived by her husband Russell Stephens, son Russell (Crystal) Stephens of South Webster, and daughters: LeAnna Stephens of South Webster, Dorothy Long of Miamisburg, grandchildren: Brian Conley, Brandon Conley, Bradley Conley, Austin Conley, Shawn Stephens, Clay Stephens, Karleyann Stephens, Dorsie Coldiron, Ryan Adam Coldiron, Jr., Calvin Coldiron, and one great granddaughter Ava Jo Conley, sisters: Nancy Payne, Lyda Steinmetz and Rebecca Leasure, along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Mary’s family wishes to invite you to join them for Mary’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:00(NOON) to 4:00 PM, at the South Webster Senior/Community Center.

Cards of Condolences may be mailed to: The Stephens Family, c/o Mary Stephens, 2696 Essman Sugar Camp Road, South Webster, OH 45682.

