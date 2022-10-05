Shawnee State University to host Casino Night on Nov. 19

The Shawnee State University Development Foundation will host a Casino Night on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 7 p.m. Held in the Morris University Center, the event will bring together faculty, donors, alumni, and supporters from the surrounding community to support the foundation’s Shawnee Fund – a fund that impacts all students on campus through programming opportunities, scholarship awards, and campus grants.

As part of the event ticket, attendees can enjoy a night of casino style gaming including roulette, blackjack, craps, casino war, and more. Split the Pot, various games, appetizers, exclusive Alumni Spirit Shop offers, and a cash bar will also be available. Winnings from the event’s games will go toward a chance to win prizes at the end of the night. Guests also have the opportunity to upgrade their ticket to a VIP Bourbon Tasting with President Jeffrey Bauer that will include a take-home SSU Bourbon Kit including a tasting flight and four SSU glasses.

Tickets for Casino Night can be purchased online at www.givetossu.com/casino-night. Tickets are $75.00 for individual or $125.00 for a couple, while VIP individual tickets are $125.00 and VIP couple tickets are $200.00. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for purchase on the website.

To learn more about the initiatives within the Shawnee State University Development Foundation, visit www.givetossu.com.

