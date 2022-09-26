PIKETON-Terry Lee Tackett, 60, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and coach, passed away 5:56pm on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Adena Pike Medical Center.

Terry was born on January 16, 1962 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Charlotte (Woods) and William James “Red” Tackett, who preceded him in death. Terry was a proud graduate of Piketon High School class of 1980 where he played football, basketball, and ran track. Terry’s passion for football carried on as he coached both Pee Wee Football and Junior High Football and Track teams at Piketon from 2000 to 2013. He was also a faithful Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University fan.

Terry married Connie (Snively) Tackett, who survives, on July 21, 1984 in Dailyville, Ohio. Also surviving are two sons, Tyler Lee Tackett and Taylor (Brooke) Tackett, brother Dockie (Kelly) Tackett, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry was “PopPop” to his granddaughter Calli Jo and Baby Tackett who is due in January 2023.

Terry was employed as a Distribution & Inspection Operator by Fluor BWXT where he has served faithfully for 33 years and has many coworkers who he considered friends.

Terry will be remembered for his humor, his love for his family, and his animated storytelling.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Mound Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio with Pastor Bud Brabson officiating.

Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Howe Wheeler Boyer Funeral Home, Piketon, Ohio.

