PORTSMOUTH – Norma Jean Ratcliff, 88, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Rosemount Pavilion. She was born April 1, 1934, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Augusta Louise Newman and William Oscar Ratcliff.

Norma had worked at the former Williams Manufacturing Co. for 25 years, at White Cross in Chillicothe, and for 15 years at the former Mitchellace.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald E., Allan and Harold Ratcliff; and three sisters, Evelyn R. Chapman, Wanda Ingles and Helen Ratcliff.

Norma is survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Ratcliff of Portsmouth; special niece and nephew who cared for her, Teresa Kayser of Portsmouth and Dane Ratcliff of Wheelersburg; and many other nieces, nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

