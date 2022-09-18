CATHY L. MARSH

WEST PORTSMOUTH – Cathy L. Marsh, 64, of West Portsmouth, died September 16, 2022, at SOMC Hospice. She was born November 10, 1957, to the late Roger Lykins and Susan Callihan-Conley. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Roger Wayne Lykins.

Cathy was a proud 1976 graduate of Portsmouth West. After high school, she went on to be an LPN and work for Edgewood Manor in Lucasville.

Cathy is survived by a son, Jeffrey “Kevin” Marsh; a daughter, Jerri Ann Marsh; a brother, Cheyenne (Donna) Conley; 6 sisters, Debbie Nelson, Pamela Jenkins, Roxanne (Terry) Dunn, Angela (Joe) Dingus, Sheila Lykins, Beth (Michael) Robertson; 5 grandchildren, Chase Marsh, Katelynn Marsh, Natalie Marsh, Kylie Marsh, and Kelsey Marsh; several nieces and nephews, and friends that will truly miss her.

The family would like to give a heartfelt “thank you” to her special friends, Yosanda Conley, Tonya Howard, Dona Meadows, Bob Ratcliff and all those that called and cared for her.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Friendship United Methodist Church with Donny McKenzie officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.