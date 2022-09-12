SCIOTOVILLE – Deloris C. Risner, 96, of Sciotoville, passed away Sunday September 11, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 1, 1926 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Clint and Edna (Hafer) Ricks. She was retired from the former Mercy Hospital as a dietitian.

Deloris is survived by a son, David Hazelbaker of Rosemount; two daughters, Kay Bates of Sciotoville, Linda Sue Johnson of Indian Mound, TN, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Risner; a sister Naomi Rose; six brothers, Darrell Ricks, Marvin Ricks, Buford Ricks, Clinton Ricks, Norman Ricks and Jim Ricks.

Graveside services will be 10 AM Wednesday September 14, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Lynn Wessell officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday September 13, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME (Wolfe-Nelson Chapel) in Sciotoville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice 2501 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

