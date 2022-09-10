GLENN RAY BRANNAN

MCDERMOTT – Glenn Ray Brannan, 76 of McDermott, died Thursday September 8, 2022 at SOMC Hospice. He was born May 10, 1946 in McDermott to the late James and Gladys Hubbard Brannan. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Smith Brannan, a son, Glenn Eugene Brannan, 3 brothers, Roger Brannan, Larry Brannan, and Ronnie Brannan and 2 sisters, Verimay Brannan, and Barbara Lowel.

Glenn is survived by a son, James (Beth) Strickland of McDermott, a sister, Linda Edington, 3 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00PM Monday September 12, 2022 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Scott Kuhn officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday starting at 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com