WHEELERSBURG-Janet Kay Maddox (Dixon) 74, of Wheelersburg, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Janet was born November 6, 1947, to her late parents, Paul and Anna Stout Dixon. She is survived by her former spouse, Jerry M. Maddox of The Villages, FL; her children, Jerry W. Maddox (Kellie) of Ostrander and Lyn Setliff (Todd) of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Steven A. Kenard, Briana L. Smith, Keana and David Maddox along with her great grandchildren, Hudson and Lily Kenard, Jayce Maddox and Roger Rhodus as well as a sister, Mary Dixon. Janet was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ann Maddox; sisters, Anna Holiday and Paula Nelson and brothers, Marvin and Jim Dixon. Mom cherished her family, but she loved spending time with her great grandchildren the most. We all miss her very much and take comfort in knowing she is with our Heavenly Father.

Visitation and service for Janet will be 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with cremation to follow. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.