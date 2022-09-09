JACKSON-Helen Faye Collins, 82, formerly of Wheelersburg, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Four Winds Nursing Home. Born on May 8, 1940 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Polly Fyffe Ramey and was a former cook at Pop’s Place in Wheelersburg.

Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Ruth Collins; a brother, Roy Ramey; a grandson, Darryl Collins and a great-grandson, Cory Collins.

Surviving are three sons, Merle (Jeanee) Collins of Jackson; Mitchell Collins of Jackson and Darryl Collins of Lancaster; several grandchild and great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Phillip Minich officiating. Interment will be in Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery in Wakefield.

The family will receive guests at Brant’s from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

