DIANNA TUCKER

PORTSMOUTH – Dianna (Granny) Tucker, 74 passed away on September 3, 2022 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. She was proceeded in death by her husband Darrell Ray Tucker, her parents Andrew and Minnie Lewis, son Scott Tucker and brother Randy Gus Lewis. She is survived by her son Troy Tucker and wife Rebecca, their three children Kameron, Kyleigh and Kody. A second son Darrin Tucker and his son Braden James Tucker. One sister Phyllis Long and her son A.J. Long of Clinton TN. Granny leaves behind many friends and additional family that will surely miss her greatly. There will be graveside service for the family per Granny’s wishes.

