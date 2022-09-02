EDEN PARK – Debra Jeanne Parker, 71, of Eden Park passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born August 13, 1951 to the late Abraham Huston and Rachael Jeanne (Bramblette) Bentley in Greenup County, Kentucky. Debra was a 1969 graduate of Portsmouth East High School and retired from Walmart. She like to garden and raise flowers, and she loved to travel.

Debra is survived by her husband, Rich Parker; three sons, Jon Parker, Jason Parker, and Jeff Parker all of Eden Park; a brother, Larry Bentley and wife Marlene of Minford; four grandchildren, Brylee, Roman, Matthew and Nadene; several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bradley H Bentley; and a sister, Sharon Porter.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Lorenzo Bentley officiating. Interment will follow in Rosemount Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday September 6, 2022 and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at DWSwickFuneralHome.com.