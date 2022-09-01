YADKINVILLE, NC-Mr. Kenneth “Randy” Randall Justice, 47, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was born in Scioto County, Ohio on July 8, 1975. Randy played football at Minford High School. He was a builder and an artist. Randy was extremely talented and could take something ugly, and make it beautiful. He had the best impersonations of many different movies and loved to play movie trivia. Randy was the kindest person who was always willing to give the shirt off his back if he could help you. He was a beautiful soul who will be deeply missed. Randy was preceded in death by his fathers, Richard Eugene Justice and Grover McGuire. He is survived by his mother, Virginia “Kay” (Keith) Barney; sisters, Jamie (Bobby) Kay Justice Anderson and Laura (Juan) Vazquez; brother, Micah McGuire; aunt, Karen “Hippie” Kinnison; numerous nieces and nephews, who dearly loved their “Uncle Candy”; special cousin, Leigha Mendoza; and many other dear cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Justice family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

