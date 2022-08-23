DAR readies for Constitution Week

A group of American-minded women with the Joseph Spencer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are preparing to honor Constitution Week in Portsmouth, Ohio.

According to Joseph Spencer Chapter’s Lisa Carver, “The DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.”

Carver, who serves as executive director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, is the Joseph Spencer Chapter treasurer of 6 years, member for 12, and serves as chairperson of the Constitution Committee.

Carver says, as chairperson, Constitution Week is an important time of year for her.

“A lot of men and women died to defend the constitution, including members of my family,” Carver said. “This is a small pittance in honoring those members of armed services, as well as our founders, for fighting for the freedom we celebrate as Americans.”

Carver also enjoys her time with the chapter in general.

“It’s humbling and it’s a privilege to be a part of one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the work,” Carver said. “I love what the organization stands for and the meaningful community service we do.”

This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to the DAR, “The United States Constitution, America’s most important document, stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights. And, Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of September 17-23 to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.

Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 pm on September 17, 1787.

“The Joseph Spencer Chapter is encouraging all local churches to participate in Bells Across America by ringing the church bells September 17th for 1 minute,” Carver explained. “The public is also invited to join in a bell ringing ceremony September 17th at 4 pm on the steps of the Scioto County courthouse on Sixth Street.”

The Joseph Spencer Chapter will also have a Constitution Week Display at the Scioto County Welcome Center during the month of September.

Portsmouth’s Joseph Spencer Chapter was formed in 1898 and currently has eighty members. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org or email the local chapter at [email protected] Their Constitution Week display will be erected in September. For questions about the display or about bell ringing, call Carver at the Welcome Center, 740.353.7647. The Welcome Center, and site of the display, is at 342 Second Street.

Beverly Stringer and Lisa Carver pictured at the 2021 Constitution Week display. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_constitution-week-2021-display.-Beverly-Stringer-and-Lisa-Carver.jpeg Beverly Stringer and Lisa Carver pictured at the 2021 Constitution Week display.