WHEELERSBURG – Naomi Ruth Cheek, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at Edgewood Manor of Lucasville, Ohio. Naomi was born March 21, 1940 in Lawrence County, Ohio to the late Delbert Wilson and Phyllis Primm Wilson. Naomi was employed as a cook for 30 years at Wheelersburg Schools. She also loved to play Bingo. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cheek, April 10, 2015 whom she married July 29, 1960 in Ironton, OH. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Delbert, Jr., Clyde and Chester and a sister, Priscilla Sloan. Naomi is survived by two sons, Mark (Beth) Cheek and Michael Cheek; a daughter, Lisa (Gary) Ferguson; a brother, Jack Wilson; eight grandchildren and a great grandson.

Services for Naomi will be 11:00 am Friday, August 26, 2022 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Jeff Brewster officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 25, 2022 and one hour before the 11:00 am service on Friday. The family wishes a “special thanks” to Buckeye Hospice, Palliative Care and Edgewood Manor for the loving care they provided for Naomi. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.