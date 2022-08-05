McDERMOTT – Alice Louise (Wheeling) Gardner of McDermott Ohio went home to be with her lord and savior on July 30, 2022.

Alice was born to Raymond Allen Wheeling Sr. and Mildred Elizabeth Alexander Wheeling who both preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death was the love of her life, her husband, Paul Gardner. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Robyn (Brian) Moore of Lafayette, IN and Susan (Rick) Bueter of Westerville, OH.

Alice was a long time nurse and a graduate of Ohio University BSN program. She was employed by Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth Ohio for more than 26 years as a RN.

Over the years, Alice enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting and working in the garden. She often could be found playing

piano and singing as part of her church’s worship team. She had a generous heart and helped people whenever she could.

Alice is survived by her two daughters Robyn and Susan, her grandchildren BG (Yalana) Moore, Cheria Moore, Jacob Bueter and Emily Bueter. She is also survived by her sister Donna Penn and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and her husband, Alice was preceded in death by her twin sister Agnes Wheeling, sisters Jean Huffenberger, Grace Wheeling, Nancy Taylor, and Virginia Geus. Three brothers, Bill Wheeling, Lee Wheeling and Raymond Allen Wheeling Jr.

The family honored Alice with a private graveside service at Smith Hill Cemetery in Pike county.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy or to honor Alice’s memory to consider making a donation in her name to :

Kobacker House,

800 McConnell Dr

Columbus, Ohio 43214