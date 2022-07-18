JESSIE A. “DOLLY” HICKS

JACKSON-Jessie A. “Dolly” Hicks, 86 of Jackson formerly of West Portsmouth, died Saturday July 16, 2022 at The Four Winds Community. She was born December 1, 1935 in Jackson to the late Henry Carl and Jessie Marie Burt Tieman. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Karl Kuhn, and her second husband James Hicks, a daughter Donna Kuhn, brothers: Bob, Lee and Charles Tieman, a sister Anna Belle Tieman, and a step-daughter Vickie LaMarsh.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Larry) Boggs, 4 stepchildren; Debbie (Steve) Gilliland, Jim (Jackie) Hicks, Cathy (Dick) Cooley, and Melinda (Brian) Hughes, 3 brothers: Jim, John, and Denny Tieman, a sister Alvena “Tootsie” Entler, 3 grandchildren; Stacy (Rick) Deel, Chris (Lora) Boggs, and Matt Boggs, 6 great grandchildren; Austin and Alexis Deel, Alli Wilson, Rylan Newkirk, Campbell Davis, and Lexi Boggs, 9 step-grandchildren; Sean Farragher, Steve and Melissa Gilliland, Jenni Brannon, Jessica Hicks, AJ Cooley, Jayma Jenkins, Nicole Wooddell, Shane Hughes, and 19 step great-grandchildren, and 2 step great great grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday July 20, 2022 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Denny Dawes officiating with interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com