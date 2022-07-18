Gene “Rocky” McSweeney, 79, died peacefully at his home in Canton, GA on July 14, 2022. Born August 2, 1942, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late George and Rhoda (Butler) McSweeney. Gene graduated from Portsmouth High School in the class of 1960. He went on to get his doctorate from the University of Kentucky and was a huge fan of their sports programs. He also loved his Ohio State Buckeyes.

Gene was an author, teacher and a great storyteller. He married the love of his life, Nancy Jo (Schisler) McSweeney, on January 24, 1970, who survives him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Stacy Kathryn (McSweeney) Irwin and her three children Jesse, Noah and Lexi of Woodstock, GA, a son, Jeff McSweeney of Florida and a sister, Mary (McSweeney) Conley of Portsmouth.

Gene was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelli McSweeney and three brothers, Lee, Russ and Jim McSweeney.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall in Portsmouth.

“Stay Gold”