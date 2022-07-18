Piketon site re-industrialization reception announced

Industry/Stakeholder reception for companies interested in establishing operations at Piketon Site will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with Social Hour starting at 4:30 p.m. and dinner to follow. The event will be held at Twin Lakes Resort, 273 Tackett Road, Piketon, Ohio to highlight and introduce industry partners who may be interested in siting operations at the Piketon site who could benefit from collaboration. It is sponsored by the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI), a nonprofit, community improvement corporation with the mission of improving the quality of life for citizens of Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto Counties through economic diversification and development of underutilized land and facilities at the former Gaseous Diffusion plant, and continued support of local industry. Industry leaders attending will include the CEO of Newpoint Energy who announced plans to site a hydrogen facility in the area and a number of companies involved in advanced reactors and other energy-related industries. Community and labor leaders will also be attending.