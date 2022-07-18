BEULAH MAE JARRELLS

PORTSMOUTH-Beulah Mae Jarrells, 89, a longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Randall House of Wheelersburg. She was born June 27, 1933 in Logan County, WV, a daughter of the late George Fleming and Frances Viola Clifton Fleming Lesher.

Beulah attended Mabert Road Baptist Church and retired from the Portsmouth Kroger Deli Bakery after 17 years of service. She loved Elvis, Emmett Kelly collectables and Christmas and she had a bit of a QVC habit. She enjoyed working with the many flowers she planted at her home, visiting Myrtle Beach and traveling – especially cruising.

Her husband of 62 years, Ora Sherman Jarrells, preceded her in death January 19, 2013. The couple was married September 15, 1951, in Portsmouth.

Surviving are three children, Dianna Williams of Sciotodale, George “Doug” (Jane) Jarrells of Wheelersburg and Susan Jarrells of Wheelersburg; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Beulah was also preceded in death by a daughter, Alka Marie Bradley; her brother, Ted Fleming; her son-in-law, Steve Williams; and her best friend, Vickie Atkins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Mike Simpson officiating and internment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 AM until the funeral hour.

