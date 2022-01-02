WEST PORTSMOUTH — Charlotte Deloris Walker, 89, of West Portsmouth, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the SOMC Hospice Center. She was born March 24, 1932, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Curtis and Lena Belford Diles, Sr.

A loving mother and grandmother, Deloris worked as a private duty nurse’s aid and she was a 1951 Portsmouth High School graduate. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and she enjoyed reading, travel, attending church at Missional Baptist Church and collecting angels. She was also a former Head Start and Minford Retirement Center volunteer.

Deloris was preceded in death on January 22, 1966, by her husband, Carl Edward Walker. The couple was married in North Moreland on July 20, 1957.

Surviving are three children, Susan Elaine (Arthur) Lawhorn of West Portsmouth, William “Bill” Carl Walker of Bristol and Sherrie Renee Walker of Jackson; a sister, Sonja Rice of Reynoldsburg; 12 grandchildren, Stephanie Adams, Courtney Benner, Brandon Bowling, Heather Bowling, special grandson and caregiver, Donnie Fannin, Amy Yelley, Miranda Gerchak, Emily Sigler, Chris Walker, Amanda Burgess, Kelly Brown, Melody Adkins; and many great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Benner; six brothers, Curtis Diles Jr., Paul R., Travis D., James M., Donald D. and Alva E. “Sonny” Diles; and four sisters, Lorraine Traber, Carolyn Sue Potts, Doris Diles and Edna Stiltner.

Funeral services with Facebook Live Stream will be held at 2 P.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Larry Cook officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home Facebook page to join the service.

Contributions in Deloris’ memory may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.

