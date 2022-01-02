NEW BOSTON – Trevona Holsinger, 75 of New Boston went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. Born January 29, 1946 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruby Campbell Blair, she was a homemaker and attended Pentecostal Victory Chapel.

She is survived by one son, Curtis (Ray) Gillem; three daughters, Eutona Gillem, Beverly Young, Tera Gillem; one great grandson, Braden Slusher at home; 13 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one brother, Gerald Blair, and four sisters, Eleanor Tomlinson, Sharon Jordan, Priscilla Miller, Rhonda Blackburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy Lee Holsinger; one granddaughter, Brittany Holsinger; seven brothers, Lawrence Blair, Jr., Donald Blair, David Blair, Jerry Blair, Paul Blair, Charles Blair, Roger Blair, and one sister, Eileen Blair.

Funeral services will be conducted at Noon, Wednesday, January 4, 2021 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Rev. Ty Crabtree officiating. Burial will be at Stockdale Cemetery in Stockdale. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.