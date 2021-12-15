WESTERVILLE-Carl “Joe” Edwards, 63, of Westerville, Ohio passed away on December 13, 2021. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 17, 1958 to Wallace and Betty (Clark) Edwards. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his twin sister, Carla.Joe was employed at the Defense Logistics Agency as a Contracting Officer. Anyone who knew him knew of his great love for and encyclopedic knowledge of baseball. He will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, and most of all his enjoyment of people and generosity of spirit. He never knew a stranger. Joe will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 24 years, Tammy Edwards; his brother, Eddie (Cathy) Edwards, brother and sister-in-law Douglas (Jody) Zak; his nieces and nephews, Richard and Emily Edwards and Jordan and Mackenzie Zak; innumerable friends; and pet cats, Winston and Reilly. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4-7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A funeral service will take place on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to Kobacker House or to Westerville Area Resource Ministry (WARM).