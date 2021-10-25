WEST PORTSMOUTH-Lorene Sartin Kuhn, 91 of West Portsmouth, died Friday October 22, 2021 at Rosemount Pavilion. She was born December 10, 1929 in Scioto County to the late Earl and Emily Sartin.

Lorene was a member of Careys Run Church of Christ.

Along with her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband Donald Kuhn on August 30, 2012, a brother Virgil Sartin, sisters; Mabel Moore, Loretta Menhennett and Thelma Marn.

Lorene is survived by a daughter Rhonda (Paul) DuPuy of Virton, Virginia and a son Randall (Pamela) Kuhn of West Portsmouth. Grandchildren; Justin Kuhn, Christopher DuPuy, Joshua DuPuy and great grandchildren; Jack, Elliott and Oscar DuPuy.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday October 27, 2021 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with James Osborne officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 12:00 PM Noon. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.